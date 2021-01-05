Gold soars by Rs1300 per tola

KARACHI: Gold on Monday soared by Rs1300 per tola on the local market, traders said.

This fresh increase of Rs1300 in the precious metal price made it costlier to Rs115600 per tola.

Price of gold per 10 grams also went up by Rs1114 to Rs99108 on the domestic market.

Gold was quoted trading for $1933 per ounce, up by $33on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs1400 per tola, up by Rs80; Rs1200.27 per 10 grams, up by Rs68.59 and $27.30 per ounce, traders said.

