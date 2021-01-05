AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
Jan 05, 2021
12 succumb to Covid-19, 855 new cases emerge: Sindh CM

Recorder Report 05 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 12 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,623 and 855 new cases emerged when 10,165 tests were conducted.

This he said in a statement issued here on Monday. He added that 12 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,623 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,165 samples were tested against which 855 cases were diagnosed that constituted 8.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,407,948 tests have been conducted against which 219,452 cases have been detected, of them 90.1 percent or 197,870 patients have recovered, including 440 overnight.

The CM said that currently 17,959 patients were under treatment; of them 17,169 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centres and 779 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 695 patients was stated to be critical, including 72 shifted to ventilators.

