With 'interference' in politics, establishment can't focus on security: JI

LAHORE: The Jamaat-e-Islami has decided to prepare recommendations for election reforms with the consultation of civil society and other stakeholders.

The decision was made in the meeting of JI Majlis-e-Shoora which was announced by JI Emir Senator Sirajul Haq during a press conference at Mansoora on Monday. "The JI believes any election without electoral reforms would be a futile exercise as it would open another Pandora box of rigging allegations and protest rallies," he said, highlighting the need for electoral reforms to strengthen the democratic future of the country.

At the same time, he called for ending the interference of establishment in politics. "Establishment has to take practical and visible steps to end its interference in politics because it could not cope with the challenge of external and internal security threats to the country in presence of general perception about its interference in politics."

The JI Shoora, he said, unanimously decided to expedite the ongoing protest movement against the government policies, believing the PTI set up which was brought into action badly failed to provide any relief to the masses.

