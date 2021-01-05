COAS, Khalilzad reaffirm commitment to peace, stability in region

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment towards the "common goal" of peace and stability in the region, as the two sides discussed the Afghan peace process ahead of the second round of intra-Afghan negotiations being resumed at Doha today.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, who is on a trip to the region, arrived here Monday and met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, Rawalpindi.

According to a statement of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting. "Both reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels," it stated, adding that the visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan's ongoing efforts for enduring peace in Afghanistan and the region.

Ambassador Khalilzad is visiting several South and Central Asian countries including in Middle East at a time when Taliban and Afghan government are set to resume the next round of intra-Afghan negotiation in Doha today after a month-long break.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the US State Department stated that Khalilzad will also meet with the two Afghan teams in Doha and would encourage them, and offer US support to accelerate the peace process - an immediate, significant reduction in violence and ceasefire and an agreement on a political roadmap and power - sharing as soon as possible. "In the region, Ambassador Khalilzad will encourage Afghanistan's neighbors to support an end to the violence and a political settlement as soon as possible," the statement added.

In Kabul, it added that Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with Afghan leaders and convey US support for the Afghan people and security forces. During this trip, Ambassador Khalilzad will continue to encourage projects and plans for expanded regional connectivity, trade, and development which will be aided by an Afghan peace agreement and will help sustain peace, it added.

