Jan 04, 2021
Pakistan

NA speaker appreciates KP's efforts to improve quality of higher education

  • The Speaker stressed the importance of agreements between KP and Chinese universities for the promotion to technical education.
APP 04 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Tuesday appreciated that special attention was being given to improve quality and standard of higher education in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash.

He said that future of our youth was linked with providing them with better education facilities and directed the provincial government to come up with flagship programme for spending money allocated for education on educational facilities.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister informed the Speaker National Assembly about steps being taken for promotion of higher education in the province.

The Speaker said that new programs should be started for youth meeting requirement of the market and future challenges so that educated youth could easily find jobs.

The Speaker stressed the importance of agreements between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chinese universities for the promotion to technical education.

He also directed the provincial government to link education institutions with the concerned institutions of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Speaker directed for proper planning and evolving strategy for spending one billion dollars on education infrastructure and facilities allocated for education sector under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

