AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Sri Lanka lose Perera after South Africa collapse

  • Sri Lanka were 16 for one at tea, a deficit of 129 runs.
AFP 04 Jan 2021

JOHANNESBURG: Vishwa Fernando took his first five-wicket haul in Tests as Sri Lanka fought back on the second day of the second and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday.

But the tourists were still in deep trouble, losing first innings top-scorer Kusal Perera in the third over of their second innings.

Sri Lanka were 16 for one at tea, a deficit of 129 runs.

The left-armed Vishwa took five for 101 as South Africa were bowled out for 302, a first innings lead of 145 runs, despite reaching 218 for one. Namesake and debutant Asitha Fernando and medium-pacer Dasun Shanaka took two wickets each.

South Africa lost their last nine wickets for 84 runs after Shanaka dismissed Dean Elgar for 127, breaking a second-wicket stand of 184 between Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen (67).

South Africa's collapse seemed an unlikely scenario when Elgar and Van der Dussen scored 68 runs off 14 overs in the first hour of the day. But the mid-morning drinks break brought a change in fortunes, with both batsmen dismissed in the first two overs after drinks.

Elgar, who made 95 in South Africa's innings win in the first Test at Centurion, completed his 13th Test century after starting the day on 92. He hit 22 fours in a 163-ball innings.

Perera, who made 64 and 60 in his previous two innings, was bowled for one by a ball from Lungi Ngidi which swung in from around the wicket.

