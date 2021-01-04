AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,728 Increased By ▲ 25.52 (0.54%)
BR30 24,200 Increased By ▲ 275.42 (1.15%)
KSE100 44,677 Increased By ▲ 241.7 (0.54%)
KSE30 18,755 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.92%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf stocks rise on higher oil prices as OPEC+ expected to cap output

  • The Qatari index was up 0.1% as Industries Qatar advanced 1.2%, while the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank gained 0.7%.
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

Major Gulf stock markets traded higher early on Monday amid rising oil prices, with Dubai outperforming the region in a boost led by property and banking stocks.

Oil rose on Monday on expectations the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers may opt at a meeting on Monday to cap output at current levels in February, due to demand worries linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dubai index was up 1.1%, extending the previous session's gains. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties led the rise in real estate shares, increasing 1.7%, and Dubai Islamic Bank added 1.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.4%, supported by First Abu Dhabi Bank and telecoms major Etisalat rising 0.5% and 0.7% respectively.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was up 0.5%, supported by petrochemical and banking shares.

Al Rajhi Bank gained 0.6%, while Saudi Kayan Petrochemical surged 6.9% to end a five-session losing streak with its sharpest intra-day rise since March 2020.

The chemical maker said the Ministry of Energy had approved its request to lift ethane allocation by a maximum of 30 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD), based on the availability of ethane from future gas production projects.

The Qatari index was up 0.1% as Industries Qatar advanced 1.2%, while the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank gained 0.7%.

A Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit will be held on Jan. 5 to discuss steps towards ending a diplomatic row with Qatar that began in 2017 when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed diplomatic ties with the country.

Qatar United Arab Emirates Qatar National Bank etisalat Abu Dhabi COVID19 First Abu Dhabi Bank Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Gulf Cooperation Council Major Gulf stock markets

Gulf stocks rise on higher oil prices as OPEC+ expected to cap output

Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC

Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga

Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia

Repayment of GHPL’s loan: PD allowed to utilise GIDC funds

Bitcoin trades near Sunday record of $34,800 following 800% surge

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters