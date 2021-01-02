United Motors to Launch its 1000cc hatchback Alpha today

After introducing the cheapest hatchback 800cc Bravo to the Pakistani automobile market, United Motors is launching another hatchback, the 1000cc United Alpha, at an event at the PC Hotel in Lahore today.

Alpha is a Chinese car, which was previously launched by Karakoram Motors as Chery QQ more than a decade ago and was discontinued after its production stopped.

This hatchback's features and engine size is similar to its main competitors, Suzuki Cultus, Wagon-R and KIA Picanto. However, it will also compete with Suzuki’s 660cc Alto because of its affordable price.

The United Alpha will feature a 993cc 4-cylinder engine with 5-speed manual transmission. It will also have power steering, power windows, and 13-inch alloy wheels, as reported by Pakwheels.com

This hatchback will be assembled in Pakistan under the green-field status as the company hopes to benefit from the government’s Auto Development Policy (ADP 2016-21).