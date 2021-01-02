AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand

Pakistan Captain had a full-fledge training session yesterday but felt slight pain in his thumb, following which, the team management has opted against taking any risk. “The medical team is constantly reviewing his injury and we are hopeful he will be available for the home series against South Africa,” says team doctor.
BR Web Desk 02 Jan 2021

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will miss the second Test against New Zealand, which commences at the Hagley Oval from Sunday. In his absence, Mohammad Rizwan will lead the side.

Babar had a full-fledge training session yesterday but felt slight pain in his thumb, following which, the team management has opted against taking any risk.

Babar had to sit out the three-T20I series and the first Test, at Mount Maunganui, after he fractured his right thumb during a net session in the lead-up to the white-ball series.

Team Doctor Dr Sohail Saleem said: “We have seen improvement in Babar Azam's injury but he is yet to fully recover. He is our captain and the most important batsman in the lineup, so we do not want to take any risk.

“The medical team is constantly reviewing his injury and we are hopeful he will be available for the home series against South Africa.”

Pakistan squad for the second Test against New Zealand:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail

