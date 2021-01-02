AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack, to get angioplasty today

  • After developing a sudden blackout at the gym, Ganguly headed straight to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata.
  • The former left-handed batsman will undergo an angioplasty by evening.
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Jan 2021

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has suffered a heart attack on Saturday and has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata.

As per local media reports, after developing a sudden blackout at the gym, Ganguly headed straight to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata to get the tests done where it was revealed that it’s a cardiac issue.

As of now, the Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital has created a 3 member board with Dr Saroj Mondal who will be performing the procedure later today.

Ganguly was named the president of the BCCI on October 2019. Initially, the position was allotted to him only for 9 months but the COVID-19 situation saw his stay being extended.

The 48-year-old also known as ‘Dada’ was one of India's most successful Test and ODI captains.

