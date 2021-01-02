Dr Firdous felicitates passing out cadets of Rescue 1122

LAHORE: Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat jointly presided over the 33rd passing-out ceremony of 446 cadets of Rescue 1122 at Emergency Services Academy Thokar Niaz Baig here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan felicitated the passed out cadets and said the Rescue 1122 has established its credibility just because of excellence through professionalism.

She said the rescuers were the real heroes and pride for all of us as they put their lives in danger to protect and save the lives and properties. She urged the rescuers to perform their duties with responsibility and courage, adding that the prime responsibility of every rescuer was to timely respond in emergencies and save the lives of the people.

Dr Firodus drove the motorcycle ambulance and remarked that she was ready to rescue Mariyam Safdar to heal her wounds. DG Rizwan Naseer briefed the Special Assistant to CM about different types of equipment used for rescue operations during a visit to the academy.

