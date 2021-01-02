KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (January 01, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 726,892,679 415,727,928 30,522,036,598 16,328,389,464 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,543,324,644 (1,466,379,542) 76,945,102 Local Individuals 24,234,877,667 (24,330,636,059) (95,758,392) Local Corporates 10,161,807,580 (10,142,994,290) 18,813,290 ===============================================================================

