NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
Updated 02 Jan 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (January 01, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
726,892,679 415,727,928 30,522,036,598 16,328,389,464
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,543,324,644 (1,466,379,542) 76,945,102
Local Individuals 24,234,877,667 (24,330,636,059) (95,758,392)
Local Corporates 10,161,807,580 (10,142,994,290) 18,813,290
===============================================================================
