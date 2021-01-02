AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PM inaugurates Tarnol Panagah for down-and-out people

  • The prime minister spent first evening of the new year with the poor people at the facility. He joined the beneficiaries over the dinner and interacted with them.
APP 02 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday inaugurated Panagah at Tarnol to provide food and shelter for down-and-out people free of charge in the Federal Capital.

Accompanied by Special Assistant to PM Dr Sania Nishtar, Pakistan Baitul Mal Managing Director and Senator Faisal Javed, the prime minister cut the ribbon to formally open the facility.

The Panagah initiative is very close to the prime minister’s heart, which was launched in the very beginning of his term.

The prime minister spent first evening of the new year with the poor people at the facility. He joined the beneficiaries over the dinner and interacted with them.

He questioned them about the condition of their livelihood and assured them that consequent to the government’s economic policies, the employment opportunities would enhance in the near future.

This is the fifth such facility in the Federal Capital being run according to the defined standards to ensure quality and serve the poor people with dignity.

The 100-bed facility has been established with the collaboration between the PBM and the Turkish Cultural Ministry. Ten beds have been specified for the women at the Panagah.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister had also announced his new year resolution that he would execute a project to ensure that no one slept hungry across the country.

Imran Khan also visited EZ Shifa telehealth kiosk set up at the Panagah to provide free medical checkup to the people and consult with 500 doctors from across the world.

