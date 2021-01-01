Govt will cancel Nawaz Sharif’s passport on Feb 16: says Shaikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has announced that government will revoke former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s passport next month.

Talking to media in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital, Peshawar, the minister said that he is pleased to address his first press meeting of 2021 here.

He told media that he has visited Torkham border today (Friday) and an online visa service was launched after ending the issuance of manual visas. “Prime Minister [Imran Khan] has given instructions to make the issuance of visa easier besides eliminating corruption.”

While commenting on Nawaz Sharif’s passport revocation, he said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader’s passport will not be renewed on February 16.

“The government will make maximum efforts to bring back absconding Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan,” Raheed added.

He said that PM Imran Khan is fighting against mafias in the country and he will complete its five-year tenure.

Furthermore, the minister said that the government respects all non- governmental organisations (NGOs) working in the country, however, notice will be taking against those involved in running politics.