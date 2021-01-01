AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
CHCC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
DCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
DGKC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.98%)
EFERT 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.37%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
HASCOL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.56%)
HUBC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (7.81%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
JSCL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
KAPCO 29.24 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.42%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
OGDC 106.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.76%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
POWER 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.84%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.21%)
PSO 231.44 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (7.25%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.3%)
STPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
TRG 92.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.51%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt will cancel Nawaz Sharif’s passport on Feb 16: says Shaikh Rasheed

  • “The government will make maximum efforts to bring back absconding Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan,” says the Minister.
  • He said that PM Imran Khan is fighting against mafias in the country and he will complete its five-year tenure.
BR Web Desk Updated 01 Jan 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has announced that government will revoke former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s passport next month.

Talking to media in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital, Peshawar, the minister said that he is pleased to address his first press meeting of 2021 here.

He told media that he has visited Torkham border today (Friday) and an online visa service was launched after ending the issuance of manual visas. “Prime Minister [Imran Khan] has given instructions to make the issuance of visa easier besides eliminating corruption.”

While commenting on Nawaz Sharif’s passport revocation, he said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader’s passport will not be renewed on February 16.

“The government will make maximum efforts to bring back absconding Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan,” Raheed added.

He said that PM Imran Khan is fighting against mafias in the country and he will complete its five-year tenure.

Furthermore, the minister said that the government respects all non- governmental organisations (NGOs) working in the country, however, notice will be taking against those involved in running politics.

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan passport passport cancellation Shaikh Rashid Ahmed

Govt will cancel Nawaz Sharif’s passport on Feb 16: says Shaikh Rasheed

Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh removed, Dogar takes charge as new police chief

KSE 100 Welcomes New Year by crossing the 44k mark

As part of pact, Pakistan and India share lists of nuclear installations, prisoners

2021 to be the year of ‘Growth’ for Pakistan: PM Khan

Ehsaas scheme: PM pledges to make Pakistan a welfare state by providing health cover, food to people

UK COVID-19 variant detected in two more people in Sindh

Israel, Saudi Arabia reportedly pushing Trump for a strike on Iran ahead of Biden inauguration

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition on all issues except accountability: FM Qureshi

The European Union: six decades of twists and turns

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters