Exams scheduled for March to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Friday that exams scheduled for March are being delayed till May and June.

The minister held a meeting with private school association representatives on reopening schools. Mahmood said they cannot open educational institutions against the advice of the ministry of health. He said the reopening of schools will be decided by the National Command and Control Centre.

"Hope infection rates go down so that we can open all educational institutions," the minister said. He further said exams scheduled for March are being delayed till May and June, while summer vacations will be shortened this year, The Express Tribune reported.

All educational institutions were closed in November as the country witnesses its second wave of the coronavirus.