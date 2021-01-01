AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
European wheat prices rise to 2-year highs

Reuters 01 Jan 2021

PARIS: European wheat prices surged to two-year highs on Wednesday in light trade following a surge in Chicago after having spent most of the day nearly unchanged.

Benchmark March milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext, was up 0.9% by 1600 GMT to 214.00 euros a tonne after touching 214.50 euros a tonne, a contract high and the highest level traded on the front-month contract for over two years.

By the same time most traded wheat on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 3.4% to $6.39-3/4 after hitting its highest level in 6 years in earlier trade.

“It’s the last day before year end. There are some adjustments being made,” a trader said, stressing however that volumes exchanged on Euronext remained relatively thin.

Eyes were also on Algeria’s wheat tender closing on Wednesday.

By 1600 GMT traders said Algeria had not made any purchase yet in its latest tender to buy milling wheat, with the state agency offering around $288 a tonne cost and freight included.

Traders were optimistic that EU wheat would supply any purchase in the tender despite changes to Algeria’s tender specifications this year making offers of Russian wheat realistic.

“Russian wheat prices remain high ahead of the Russian grain export tax on Feb. 15,” one German trader said. “The feared a flood of cheap Russian wheat offered in export markets in the weeks ahead of the export tax is not being seen.”

“Algeria is seeking shipment just as the Russian export tax is due to be implemented. I think the market expects EU wheat to be used to supply any Algerian purchase.”

Standard milling wheat with 12% protein for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged, remaining well over Paris prices at around 5.0 euros over Paris March.—Reuters

