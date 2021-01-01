Pakistan
Govt making efforts to eliminate COVID-19, corruption from society: Dr. Firdous
- Dr. Firdous said that incumbent government was determined to protect people from the lethal coronavirus besides financial problems.
01 Jan 2021
LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the number of coronavirus active cases across the province had reached to 10,667.
In a statement issued here, she said that during last 24 hours, 31 patients of coronavirus had lost their lives.
In Punjab, yesterday 15,043 coronavirus tests were conducted, she added.
SACM said, "Precautionary measures are the best strategy against COVID-19."
Dr. Firdous said that incumbent government was determined to protect people from the lethal coronavirus besides financial problems.
The government was making efforts to eliminate COVID-19 and corruption from the society, she said.
Govt extends Fixed Tax Regime for Construction Sector, announces PM
Govt making efforts to eliminate COVID-19, corruption from society: Dr. Firdous
PM rejects increase in prices of petroleum products
Tehran doesn’t seek war but will respond to any aggression, Iran FM says on US B-52 flights in Gulf
14 people arrested in Pakistan over destruction of Hindu temple in KP's Karak
'Made in Israel' alcohol hits Dubai's liquor stores as thousands of Israelis flock to Emirate
US B-52 bombers fly to Middle East ahead of Iran’s Qasem Soleimani's death anniversary
Pakistan Navy is playing a pivotal role in security of Gwadar Port, CPEC: Naval Chief
Vandalism at Hindu temple: CJP Gulzar takes notice, directs authorities to submit report on Jan 4
Pakistan to purchase 1.2mn COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm
Pakistan Army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters in 2020: ISPR
65 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed this year in IIOJK: Report
Read more stories
Comments