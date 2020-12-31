Govt striving to create equitable opportunities for growth: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi Wednesday said that the government was striving to create equitable opportunities for growth and development in the country.

The president, in a meeting with a delegation of Entrepreneurs Organization (EO), said the business atmosphere had improved in the country consequent to reforms and prudent policies being pursued by the government.

Entrepreneurs Organization, is a global non-profit organization and a high-quality support network of over 14,000 like-minded leaders across 61 countries.

It helps entrepreneurs achieve their full potential through the power of life-enhancing connections, shared experiences and collaborative learning.

The president told the delegation that owing to government’s pro-business policies and facilitations, Pakistan’s global ranking in ease of doing business had also improved by 28 points.

He urged the EO to play its role for boosting Pakistan’s exports and achieving access to global markets.

The president called for adopting the strategy to cope with the changing scenario of the global markets and trends for economic benefits.

He also called for efforts for welfare of deprived and less-privileged segments of the society particularly the differently abled persons.

He also advised the business community to take steps for employment of the disabled people.