PM reaffirms ‘Engage Africa’ policy to foster closer ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reaffirmed ‘Engage Africa’ policy which was aimed at forging closer ties with the continent by expanding Pakistan’s diplomatic footprint and deepening economic engagement.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with President National Assembly of Republic of Djibouti, Mohamed Ali Houmed, who accompanied by a parliamentary delegation called on him, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister warmly welcomed the visiting delegation and noted that the bonds of common faith and values as well as convergence of views on regional and international matters bind the two brotherly nations.

He underlined the salience of Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” policy and said that Pakistan would soon be establishing its resident diplomatic mission in Djibouti.

Both sides affirmed the shared desire to broaden bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani was also present during the meeting.

The prime minister and the visiting delegation also exchanged views on the importance of peace and security in neighboring regional context of both Pakistan and Djibouti.

President National Assembly of Djibouti appreciated Pakistan’s historical support and expressed the hope that visit of Parliamentary delegation would help in further consolidating Djibouti-Pakistan relations.