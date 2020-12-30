AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
U.S ‘grateful’ to Pakistan for appealing acquittals in Daniel Pearl case

  • The United States Department of Justice released a statement thanking the Pakistan government for appealing against a court order acquitting Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was convicted over the 2002 beheading of the Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.
  • This controversial decision is now being appealed separately by the Pakistani government, and by Pearl's family in the Supreme Court; stating that Sheikh's release from prison would endanger the public.
BR Web Desk 30 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, the United States Department of Justice released a statement thanking the Pakistan government for appealing against a court order acquitting Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was convicted over the 2002 beheading of the Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.

Last week, the Sindh High Court ordered Sheikh's immediate release, in addition to his acquittal in April, despite adding his name on a no-fly list; a move that has stunned the United States government, Pearl's bereaved family, and numerous advocacy groups.

This controversial decision is now being appealed separately by the Pakistani government, and by Pearl's family in the Supreme Court; stating that Sheikh's release from prison would endanger the public.

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen stated that "We understand that Pakistani authorities are taking steps to ensure that Omar Sheikh remains in custody while the Supreme Court appeal seeking to reinstate his conviction continues" adding that “The separate judicial rulings reversing his conviction and ordering his release are an affront to terrorism victims everywhere".

Rosen also mentioned that "We remain grateful for the Pakistani government’s actions to appeal such rulings to ensure that he and his co-defendants are held accountable. If, however, those efforts do not succeed, the United States stands ready to take custody of Omar Sheikh to stand trial here. We cannot allow him to evade justice for his role in Daniel Pearl’s abduction and murder".

Sheikh was convicted of helping lure Pearl to a meeting in Karachi, after which he was kidnapped and eventually beheaded.

U.S ‘grateful’ to Pakistan for appealing acquittals in Daniel Pearl case

