Pakistan

Rupee weakens 11 paisa against US dollar

  • Buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs160.25 and Rs160.6 respectively.
APP 30 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee depreciated by 11 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs160.28 as compared to the previous day's closing of 160.39.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160.25 and Rs160.6 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 10 paisas and closed at Rs196.47 against the last day’s trading of Rs 196.57, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.55 against Rs.1.54 paisa whereas an increase of 10 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs216.97 as compared to its last closing of Rs 216.87.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs 43.63 and Rs 42.71 respectively.

