Karachi restaurants, business centers to close at 5pm on New Year’s Eve

  • Streets lights will remain open on main roads and police camps will be set up in multiple parts of the city.
  • Several restaurants located in Clifton will remain open for dine-in till 9 pm, as no notification issued in this regard.
BR Web Desk Updated 30 Dec 2020

Restaurants and business centers in Karachi will close at 5pm on December 31 to limit traffic jams at New Year’s Eve, Samaa reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the decision was made in the meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Navid Sheikh, where the security plan was also finalised.

Security will be deployed at public places, recreational spots, main highways and at Seaview. Aerial firing, display of weapons and one-wheeling have been banned, and action will be taken against violators. Section 144 will be imposed to stop aerial firing.

A plan will be released to regulate traffic around Seaview.

Several restaurants located in Clifton will remain open for dine-in till 9 pm, as no notification issued in this regard. Deliveries will be open till midnight but might take longer than usual because of the traffic.

Streets lights will remain open on main roads and police camps will be set up in multiple parts of the city. Officers at these camps will remain in touch with the Rangers, hospitals and the fire department incase of emergency.

All hospitals have been alerted to ensure emergency rooms are prepared.

The commissioner has requested people to implement coronavirus SOPs during their celebrations.

