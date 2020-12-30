AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
Demonstrating combat readiness: Pakistan Navy successfully tests-fires surface to air missiles

  • Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi observed demonstration of the missiles firing.
  • The Naval chief expressed satisfaction over Ops readiness of Pakistan Navy to defend national maritime interests.
Aisha Mahmood 30 Dec 2020

The Pakistan Navy conducted on Wednesday the successful demonstration of missiles fire from the surface to air.

In a statement, the Director-General Public Relations (Navy) said that the launched missiles successfully engaged intended targets. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi observed the demonstration of the firing of the missile.

The Naval chief commended officers and the men for their commitment and professionalism and expressed his satisfaction over the ops readiness of Pakistan Navy to defend national maritime interests.

"He emphasized on continued vigilance to thwart any aggression against Pakistan's sea frontier," the DGPR said.

In October, the Pakistan Navy conducted a successful demonstration of anti-ship missiles firing in the North Arabian Sea.The anti-ship missiles were fired at the sea level and the air by warships and aircraft which successfully hit their intended targets.

