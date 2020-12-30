Sindh Police decide to modernise attendance system

Top authorities of the Sindh police have decided to modernise the attendance system for officers and personnel across the province using mobile app.

As per details, the app will enable police personnel to mark their attendance after reaching a specific pin location.

In the first phase, the attendance system will be introduced to the personnel of the Sindh Police Special Branch.

It possesses a feature to detect the current location of the police officials just after logging in the software through their mobile phones.

The attendance app is being used on an experimental basis for ensuring the presence of the officials on the deployment areas, said the spokesperson.