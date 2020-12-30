AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
Pakistan

Marriyum condemns hike in electricity tariffs

30 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: In a statement, Marriyum Aurangzeb said, Prime Minister Imran Khan is "looting" the poor people of Pakistan by increasing the cost of electricity, gas, medicines, and food items including sugar and flour, every other day.

The former information minister said the government had planned another massive wave of inflation to "rob the nation", which is why he was so desperately begging for negotiations with the opposition.

She said PM Imran Khan is "pleading" for this NRO to hide the "robbing" of public money in electricity, gas, and LNG.

Imran is so desperate for this NRO that he is pleading the support of those who he accuses of being thieves and corrupt, only to save himself and his "patronised mafias" from accountability.

Marriyum said now another robbery of public money is underway through procurement of overpriced LNG.

She said the "selected and imposed" Imran-led government was late in procurement of LNG and is now "looting" the nation by procuring LNG at extremely high rates.

All this had been done to fill the pockets of "Imran's ATMs" who produce electricity with furnace oil and diesel, she added.

When will Imran constitute a commission to investigate the delayed procurement of overpriced LNG and the daily loss of billions to the country? Imran "patronises such theft of public money".

He makes up a commission to distort the facts and then forgets about it altogether.

It is the responsibility of the head of State of guard national treasure, not to help mafias get away with looting national wealth like Imran Khan, she alleged.-PR

