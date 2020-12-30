Resignations to party leaderships by 31st: PPP CEC endorses PDM resolution: Bilawal

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday reiterated the demand made by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) seeking the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan by January 31.

Addressing a press conference after convening his party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting here Bilawal said PPP CEC endorsed the PDM's resolution and will challenge this 'illegitimate government under a puppet PM' on all forums from roads to courts, and from provincial assemblies to the National Assembly and the Senate.

He said the PPP CEC also endorsed the PDM's decision that all opposition lawmakers will submit their resignations to party leaderships by December 31.

Bilawal said the PDM has so far not decided when the resignations should be used and that this decision would be taken with consensus by the 11-party alliance.

The CEC also recommended that the opposition should counter the government in the Senate elections.

However, he said the CEC opinion will be presented before the upcoming relevant PDM meeting. The final decision will be taken with the consensus of the PDM and with the CEC's approval, he added.

He said CEC also stressed the need upon holding free and fair elections in the country.

Bilawal said his party has concerns over the census results as population of Sindh and other provinces were under represented. PPP would approach the allies of the incumbent government who have raised objections on the census results.

Bilawal alleged that Imran Khan-led federal government is incompetent and illegitimate. The country is facing socio-economic challenges. The GDP growth is negative. Unemployment rate is high, while the inflation is skyrocketed. The government has lost moral ground to rule the country under such grim circumstances.

Bilawal said the government will not be able to run for a single day without the support and interference of the establishment. "This government will fall the day establishment stops its interference."

PPP Chairman said the 2018 elections were rigged, and there was interference of the establishment in politics.

He also condemned the arrest of PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He said PPP will continue to resist political oppression.

He said that accountability should be done across the board. Political victimization and selective accountability will create crisis in the country, he concluded.

