AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
OGDC 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.52%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 102.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.41%)
POWER 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 218.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.6%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
STPL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.53%)
TRG 85.45 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.88%)
UNITY 31.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.83%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,547 Decreased By ▼ -53.78 (-1.17%)
BR30 22,846 Decreased By ▼ -346.67 (-1.49%)
KSE100 43,256 Decreased By ▼ -418.73 (-0.96%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -232.15 (-1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brexit deal sparks rally in UK stocks

Reuters 30 Dec 2020

LONDON: Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended at its highest since March on Tuesday as investors returned from a long weekend to cheer a post-Brexit trade deal that averted a chaotic exit from the European Union. In its first day of trading after the deal, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 1.6%, logging its best day since Nov. 9.

International companies such as Unilever and Diageo gave the biggest boost to the FTSE 100 despite a firmer pound, while drugmakers AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline also added to the gains.

"The deal should see sentiment towards the FTSE indices recover just as the dividend payout ratio improves, vaccines are rolled out and overseas revenues accelerate. We lift UK equities to Bullish," analysts at brokerage Jefferies wrote in a note.

The coming days will provide a first taste of the effects of Brexit and regulators on both sides of the English Channel will be on alert for market dislocations on Jan. 4, the first trading day of the new year. The deal would ensure traded goods that make up half of annual EU-UK commerce remain free of tariffs beyond Dec. 31.

The domestically-focussed FTSE 250 index climbed 1.7% to its highest level since Feb. 25. On individual stocks, shares in Hut Group rose 8.9% after the e-commerce company said it would buy US online retailer Dermstore from Target Corp for $350 million in cash.

British insurer Admiral gained 3.4% after reports of Zoopla Property Group buying its Penguin Portals and Preminen businesses.

"The honest answer is we do not know what January 1st will hold. In all likelihood, there will be delays and bedding-in period as the new reality and processes are explored and enacted," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The UK stock market has tracked a global rally this year following the coronavirus-led crash in March, but lagged European and US peers on fears of a long road to pre-pandemic levels of economic growth.

Brexit deal sparks rally in UK stocks

Comparing LNG spot price in winter with long-term contract irrational approach: PD

'Lowest' prices for Feb LNG cargoes offered

Proposed zero-rating for textile sector: MoC to be eyeball to eyeball with FBR today

Different items: Tariff review proposals to be placed before ECC

Properties, vehicles: FBR issues e-notices to over 0.2m taxpayers

Ghani appointed chairman of FBR

NAB arrests Khawaja Asif

Wapda allowed to issue $500m Eurobonds

Chinese firms: Trump admin bolsters order barring US investment

Sindh confirms presence of new coronavirus strain

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.