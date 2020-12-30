AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
OGDC 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.52%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 102.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.41%)
POWER 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 218.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.6%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
STPL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.53%)
TRG 85.45 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.88%)
UNITY 31.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.83%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,547 Decreased By ▼ -53.78 (-1.17%)
BR30 22,846 Decreased By ▼ -346.67 (-1.49%)
KSE100 43,256 Decreased By ▼ -418.73 (-0.96%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -232.15 (-1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European wheat futures fall as US markets down

Reuters 30 Dec 2020

HAMBURG: European wheat futures in Paris fell on Monday, pushed down by a sharp fall in US markets and selling pressure after EU prices hit near four-week highs last week. But Paris prices reduced earlier losses after Algeria issued a new tender for wheat, with EU supplies seen as having a good chance of winning.

Chicago wheat fell 2.1% on Monday, pulling back from highs hit before Christmas. Benchmark March milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext unofficially closed down 0.4%, or 1.0 euro, at 210.75 euros ($257.3) a tonne after earlier dropping to 208.25 euros.

"There is some profit taking after last week's rise which was maybe not justified," a trader said. Paris falls were also limited by reduced forecasts for Russian exports.

In Germany, premiums in Hamburg were again supported by continued export loadings in ports. Traders were relieved the Brexit trade agreement will prevent disruption to Germany's large wheat exports to Britain.

Standard bread wheat with 12% protein for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at around 5.0 euros over Paris March.

"Russian wheat prices are rising ahead of Russia's export tax in February, which is positive for EU export prospects," one German trader said.

Ship loadings in German ports continue this week, including two ships each with about 30,000 tonnes for Algeria, another vessel is to load 30,000 tonnes for Morocco in January.

A ship is also set to sail with about 4,500 tonnes for Britain, part of about 50,000 tonnes of wheat shipped from Germany to the United Kingdom in December.

"There is great relief that the Brexit deal will apparently avoid quotas or import duties on German wheat exports to Britain," the trader said. "But it looks like a lot of expensive paperwork for wheat shipment to Britain could be on the way."

European wheat futures fall as US markets down

Comparing LNG spot price in winter with long-term contract irrational approach: PD

'Lowest' prices for Feb LNG cargoes offered

Proposed zero-rating for textile sector: MoC to be eyeball to eyeball with FBR today

Different items: Tariff review proposals to be placed before ECC

Properties, vehicles: FBR issues e-notices to over 0.2m taxpayers

Ghani appointed chairman of FBR

NAB arrests Khawaja Asif

Wapda allowed to issue $500m Eurobonds

Chinese firms: Trump admin bolsters order barring US investment

Sindh confirms presence of new coronavirus strain

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.