KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 144,976 tonnes of cargo comprising 105,999 tonnes of import cargo and 38,977 tonnes of export cargo including 5,272 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 105,999 tonnes comprised of 27,170 tonnes of containerised cargo; 12,879 tonnes of bulk cargo; 6,081 tonnes of rock phosphate; 15,087 tonnes of wheat; 2,308 tonnes of soyabean and 42,474 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 38,977 tonnes comprised of 27,307 tonnes of containerised cargo; 150 tonnes of bulk cargo and 11,520 tonnes of clinker.

As many as 5,272 containers comprising of 2,029 containers import and 3,243 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 535 of 20's and 728 of 40's loaded while nil of 20's and 19 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 572 of 20's and 357 of 40's loaded containers while 281 of 20's and 838 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were six ships namely Cosco Taicang, Harrier Hunter, Diyala, Tamina, Wan Hai-613, Seahope-II and Smart Tina carrying containers, wheat and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were three vessels viz. APL Columbus, Xin Qing Dao and Wooyang Elite carrying containers and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There are two ships namely APL Columbus and Wooyang Elite carrying containers and general cargo respectively expected to sail on Tuesday.

There are six vessels viz. Ubena, Paxi, Oriental Cosmos, Panagia Korona, AMI and Heilan Rising carrying containers, chemical, clinkers, white spirit and general cargo respectively due to arrive on Tuesday while five vessels viz. Botany Bay, Barbara, OOCL Guangzhou, Southamtion Express and Asavari carrying containers and chemical respectively are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 145,090 tonnes comprising 111,874 tonnes of import cargo and 33,216 tonnes of export cargo including 2,501 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 111,874 tonnes includes 47,798 tonnes of coal; 3,295 tonnes of LPG; 9,882 tonnes of palm oil; 3,919 tonnes of palm kernel; 22,961 tonnes of diesel oil; 6,520 tonnes of wheat and 17,499 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 33,216 tonnes includes 3,196 tonnes of cement and 30,020 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 2,501 containers comprising of 921 containers import and 1,580 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

There were three ships namely MSC Rania, Popi-S and SBI Gemini carrying containers, wheat and coal respectively sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, while another ship namely Silver Ebalina carrying palm oil is expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of eleven ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, cement, coal, wheat, LPG mix, gas oil, palm kernel and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as twenty two vessels viz. MSC Asya, Maersk Kinloss, SN Harmony, Chipol Brok Sun, Ageri, GW Elent, Stella Eagle, African Tern, VSC Poseidon, Emmaris-2, Blue Cat, Bregaglia, Epic Bermuda, Gas Athena, White Purl, LNG Dubai, Tiger Summer, Songa Chall NGC, Navig-8 Saph, Aristidis, Horizon and Stenqa Impeceable carrying containers, general cargo, steel coil, coal, wheat, cement, canola, LPG, LNG, MEG and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were seven ships viz. MSC Asya, Maersk Kinloss, GW Elent, Stella Eagle, Bregaglia, LNG Dubai and Tiger Summer carrying containers, coal, canola, LNG and MEG respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grains and Fertilizer Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

There was one ship namely Silver Ebalina carrying palm oil due to arrive on Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020