Pakistan

Two newly-appointed IHC judges to take oath today

Recorder Report 30 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Two newly-appointed judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take oath of their office in a ceremony to be held at the IHC building on today. Chief Justice Athar Minallah will administer oath to Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri and Babar Sattar as additional judges of the court. President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of the renowned lawyers as additional judges of the IHC, said a notification issued by the Law and Justice Ministry.

According to the notification, Tariq Jahangiri and Babar Sattar had been appointed as additional IHC judges for a period of one year. With the appointment of the two, the strength of the IHC judges has risen to nine, including the chief justice.

Jahangiri had served as the advocate general of Islamabad in 2017-2018. He also worked as the deputy attorney general for Pakistan from 2011 to 2013 and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi/Islamabad Region deputy prosecutor general from 2009 to 2010.

Sattar is a renowned legal analyst and has been known as a vocal lawyer. He was part of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's legal team, which had challenged the presidential reference against him. The nomination of Justice Sattar and Justice Jahangiri as the additional judges of the IHC was made by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) in its meeting in the first week of this month, chaired by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The JCP recommendations were sent to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment for confirmation. After approval from the parliamentary committee, the president gave the final approval of the appointment of the two judges.

