AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
OGDC 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.52%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 102.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.41%)
POWER 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 218.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.6%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
STPL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.53%)
TRG 85.45 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.88%)
UNITY 31.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.83%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,547 Decreased By ▼ -53.78 (-1.17%)
BR30 22,846 Decreased By ▼ -346.67 (-1.49%)
KSE100 43,256 Decreased By ▼ -418.73 (-0.96%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -232.15 (-1.27%)
World

Bangladesh moves biggest group of Rohingya to isolated island

AFP 30 Dec 2020

BHASHAN CHAR, (Bangladesh): Four Bangladesh navy ships on Tuesday took the second and biggest group of Rohingya Muslims yet from crowded refugee camps to an uncertain future on a bleak island three hours from the mainland.

The government insisted that the 1,800 refugees, who have been in camps since fleeing a Myanmar military clampdown, want to start new lives on Bhashan Char, where 1,600 others arrived earlier this month.

But rights activists expressed new doubts about the transfers. They said some Rohingya had their shanty homes in the camps on the Myanmar border padlocked so they had no choice.

The Bangladesh government eventually wants to rehouse 100,000 of the camps' approximately one million Rohingya on the island, which takes the full force of cyclones that roar across the Bay of Bengal each year.

The Rohingya carried bags of belongings, toys and chickens and took selfies with each other as they sat on wooden benches during the three hour trip from Chittagong to Bhashan Char.

