AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
OGDC 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.52%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 102.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.41%)
POWER 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 218.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.6%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
STPL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.53%)
TRG 85.45 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.88%)
UNITY 31.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.83%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,547 Decreased By ▼ -53.78 (-1.17%)
BR30 22,846 Decreased By ▼ -346.67 (-1.49%)
KSE100 43,256 Decreased By ▼ -418.73 (-0.96%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -232.15 (-1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Africa imposes new virus measures as vaccines roll out

AFP 30 Dec 2020

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa banned alcohol sales and made masks mandatory in public from Tuesday, tightening restrictions after a surge in coronavirus cases as more countries joined in mass vaccination campaigns to beat the pandemic.

Nations around the world are struggling with winter spikes in infections that have pushed the global caseload close to 81 million and killed more than 1.77 million, even as the rollout of vaccines gathers pace in North America and Europe.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a ban on selling alcohol and said face masks will be compulsory from Tuesday after his nation became the first in Africa to record one million cases. "We have let down our guard, and unfortunately we are now paying the price," said Ramaphosa, blaming "super-spreader" social events and an "extreme lack of vigilance over the holiday period" for the spike.

Highlighting the renewed virus spread, England's health officials warned the country was "back in the eye" of the coronavirus storm with as many patients in hospital as during the initial peak in April, and the new strain appearing to be causing the recent upsurge.

National Health Service England figures showed there were 20,426 Covid patients in the country's hospitals on Monday, compared to the 18,974 peak recorded during the first wave.

Across the globe governments are rushing to get vaccines out to try to avoid the kind of economically damaging lockdown restrictions put in place soon after the pandemic first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan a year ago.

Argentina and Belarus on Tuesday launch their vaccination campaigns, both using the Sputnik V shots developed by Russia. Other nations are rolling out campaigns with jabs made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, most inoculating vulnerable older residents, care workers and others most at risk.

South Korea, one of the nations hailed for its success during the first months of the pandemic, on Tuesday logged its highest daily death toll.

South Africa imposes new virus measures as vaccines roll out

Comparing LNG spot price in winter with long-term contract irrational approach: PD

'Lowest' prices for Feb LNG cargoes offered

Proposed zero-rating for textile sector: MoC to be eyeball to eyeball with FBR today

Different items: Tariff review proposals to be placed before ECC

Properties, vehicles: FBR issues e-notices to over 0.2m taxpayers

Ghani appointed chairman of FBR

NAB arrests Khawaja Asif

Wapda allowed to issue $500m Eurobonds

Chinese firms: Trump admin bolsters order barring US investment

Sindh confirms presence of new coronavirus strain

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.