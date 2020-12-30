AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
OGDC 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.52%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 102.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.41%)
POWER 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 218.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.6%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
STPL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.53%)
TRG 85.45 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.88%)
UNITY 31.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.83%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,547 Decreased By ▼ -53.78 (-1.17%)
BR30 22,846 Decreased By ▼ -346.67 (-1.49%)
KSE100 43,256 Decreased By ▼ -418.73 (-0.96%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -232.15 (-1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

People should raise voice against 'corruption' in Sindh: Naqvi

Recorder Report 30 Dec 2020

HYDERABAD: PTI's central leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi said that people of Sindh should raise their voice against the corruption in Sindh.

He said that Sindh government was responsible of wheat crises as it was not procured required quantity of wheat and that is why wheat crises arised and flour prices were increased. He said that PPP has been ruling in Sindh for 13 years and its leader Asif Zardari ruined Sindh and people of the province were facing number of problems and no one was ready to listen them. He was talking to media men in Hyderabad.

He said that the agriculture sector was also deteriorating while water was being distributed un-judiciously in Sindh. He said during the Covid-19 pandemic people of Sindh were exploited and in the name of providing health facilities to people millions of rupees were looted from national exchequer. He said that the Sindh government was using agriculture sector for blackmailing the federal government.

He said that the Sindh government was making the development work on islands contradictory but it had given its approval twice. He said that the Sindh government was opposing the development work on islands because they (Sindh government) were not getting commission.

He said that PTI has distributed Rs. 63 billion among poor and deserving people under Ehsaas program. He said that today there is a lot of talk about the census, "is there any political party to tell us the modus operandi that how to correct the census".

He said establishment of University in Hyderabad was delaying due to land issue however work was being done on it. He said that the Sindh government should be questioned that why the university has not been established in such a big city and the federal government wanted to build a university, the provincial government is creating hurdles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

People should raise voice against 'corruption' in Sindh: Naqvi

Comparing LNG spot price in winter with long-term contract irrational approach: PD

'Lowest' prices for Feb LNG cargoes offered

Proposed zero-rating for textile sector: MoC to be eyeball to eyeball with FBR today

Different items: Tariff review proposals to be placed before ECC

Properties, vehicles: FBR issues e-notices to over 0.2m taxpayers

Ghani appointed chairman of FBR

NAB arrests Khawaja Asif

Wapda allowed to issue $500m Eurobonds

Chinese firms: Trump admin bolsters order barring US investment

Sindh confirms presence of new coronavirus strain

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.