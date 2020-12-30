People should raise voice against 'corruption' in Sindh: Naqvi

HYDERABAD: PTI's central leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi said that people of Sindh should raise their voice against the corruption in Sindh.

He said that Sindh government was responsible of wheat crises as it was not procured required quantity of wheat and that is why wheat crises arised and flour prices were increased. He said that PPP has been ruling in Sindh for 13 years and its leader Asif Zardari ruined Sindh and people of the province were facing number of problems and no one was ready to listen them. He was talking to media men in Hyderabad.

He said that the agriculture sector was also deteriorating while water was being distributed un-judiciously in Sindh. He said during the Covid-19 pandemic people of Sindh were exploited and in the name of providing health facilities to people millions of rupees were looted from national exchequer. He said that the Sindh government was using agriculture sector for blackmailing the federal government.

He said that the Sindh government was making the development work on islands contradictory but it had given its approval twice. He said that the Sindh government was opposing the development work on islands because they (Sindh government) were not getting commission.

He said that PTI has distributed Rs. 63 billion among poor and deserving people under Ehsaas program. He said that today there is a lot of talk about the census, "is there any political party to tell us the modus operandi that how to correct the census".

He said establishment of University in Hyderabad was delaying due to land issue however work was being done on it. He said that the Sindh government should be questioned that why the university has not been established in such a big city and the federal government wanted to build a university, the provincial government is creating hurdles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020