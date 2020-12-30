AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
FPCCI elections: BHC excludes 9 associations from voters' list

Mushtaq Ghumman 30 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) has excluded 9 associations from the voter list of the FPCCI elections 2021. This order was issued by a Division Bench of Balochistan High Court, comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Zaheer ud-Din Kakar.

Jamal-ud-Din s/o Haji Ahmed and Daroo Khan s/o of Zia-ud-Din had challenged the eligibility of associations. The petitioners were represented by Muhammad Amir Rana.

Arshad Nawaz, Deputy Director DGTO placed on record copy of the letter of December 14, 2020 written by Syed Masood Alam Rizvi Secretary General FPCCI to Moin Ahmed Deputy Director DGTO, confirming that the names of Trade Bodies which are not being allowed to take part in FPCCI elections 2021.

On December 29, BHC has excluded the following Associations from the list of Associations which are eligible to take part in elections: (i) Pakistan Transport Association; (ii) Ghee Exporter Association of Pakistan; (iii) Pakistan Scrap Association; (iv) Scrap Importer Association;(v) Gas Heater Importer Association of Pakistan; (vi) All Pakistan Copper Exporter Association; (vii) All Pakistan Land Route Custom Agent Association; (viii) All Pakistan Glass Manufacturer Importers and Exporters Association; and (ix) Quetta Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

