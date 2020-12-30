JUI-Pakistan 'dissociates' itself from JUI-F

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani on Tuesday announced separation of the JUI-Pakistan from Maulana Fazlur Rehman's JUI-F, days after the latter expelled the former, alongside Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, over controversial statements in wake of the anti-government Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies.

Speaking at a presser here along with other senior leaders, Maulana Sherani, a former chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), said "we have always been and will always remain a member in accordance with the JUI's constitution."

"We have inherited the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan party from great leaders. Fazlur Rehman formed his own group called the JUI," he said, clarifying that neither he nor his followers were ever a part of the JUI-F or the faction created by Fazlur Rehman.

Maulana Sherani underlined that none of the JUI-Pakistan members would ever take any action against the teachings of Qur'an and Sunnah, and that his companions needed to make their own decisions as to "whether to please God or to follow their own desires".

"What is happening now is devoid of truth and honesty," he said, slamming Fazlur Rehman for whatever transpired between the party's members. The new notification from the JUI-P should be submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020