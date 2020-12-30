AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
Three killed: Gangs of robbers rule the roost in heavily-guarded capital

Recorder Report 30 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Gangs of robbers rule the roost in the heavily-guarded capital city as armed dacoits shot dead two persons on Tuesday in broad daylight and killed serving army official last night when they resisted the robbers. According to details, three armed robbers shot dead serving army official, Nasir Asghar, at a shop in Sector F-10 last night in the limits of Shalimar police station.

Police sources said that some three armed persons stormed into the shop at the time the deceased was present there to meet with the shopkeeper. When the deceased tried to overpower the dacoits, they opened fire, and shot him dead.

During another incident, armed robbers shot dead another person identified as Ibrahim at Sector G-10/4, when he was on his way to home after withdrawing cash from a bank. Police said that a German citizen identified as Ibrahim was on his way to home after withdrawing cash from a bank.

Some robbers followed him and intercepted him at a street in Sector G-10/4 to snatch cash from him at gunpoint but when the deceased offered resistance, the armed men shot him dead, and escaped from the scene, police said. The body of the deceased was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy.

Similarly, some armed robbers broke into a jewellery shop at Melody Market in the limit of Aabpara police station, in an attempt to carry out an armed robbery. When the security guard present at the shop opened fire, the robbers opened indiscriminate fire in which an employee of the shop received bullet at his back and died on the spot.

The robbers escaped from the scene in a white Corolla car. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Amair Zulfiqar, has taken notice of the three incidents. Police has constituted different teams under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Waqar Din Syed for the arrest of the culprits.

