KARACHI: Gold was traded for Rs113,550 per tola on the local market on Tuesday, traders said. With an increase of Rs100 per tola, the yellow metal grew to Rs113,550. Price of gold per 10 grams also went up by Rs85 to Rs97,350 on the domestic market.

Gold was quoted trading for $1,878 per ounce on the world market. Silver was available for Rs1,320 per tola; Rs1,131.68 per 10 grams and $26.25 per ounce, traders said.

