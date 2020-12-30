AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
THE RUPEE: Up against $

BR Research 30 Dec 2020

KARACHI: On Tuesday, Pakistan Rupee went up against US Dollar in both interbank and open markets. In global currency markets, US dollar took a dip on Tuesday as investors were eager to take on more risks after US lawmakers pushed on with an enhanced pandemic relief package. Pakistan rupee however continued to go down against Euro in open market. Euro continued to rise in global currency markets after Brexit no-deal was avoided.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 15 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.25 and 160.35 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday's rates closing at 160.30 and 160.60 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR went down by 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 194 and 195.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 43.70 and 43.90 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 42.40 and 42.60 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 160.30
Open Offer     Rs 160.60
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 160.25
Offer Rate     Rs 160.35
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee recovered its day earlier losses versus in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Tuesday.

Following lack of buying interest in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and ended lower for buying and selling at Rs 160.20 and Rs 161.40 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 160.40 and Rs 161.50 respectively, local currency dealers said.

In addition, the national currency continued its upward journey for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound's buying and selling rates further decreased from Monday's closing of Rs 214.50 and Rs 216.00 to Rs 2140.00 and Rs 215.80 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.90 (buying) and Rs161 (selling) against last rate of Rs160.80 (buying) and Rs160.90 (selling).

It closed at Rs160.90 (buying) and Rs161 (selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs112,800 (selling) and Rs112,600 (buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

