KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (December 29, 2020).

=================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =================================================================================== Growth Sec. Attock Refinery 65,000 172.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 172.95 Darson Sec. Century Paper 1,000 120.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 120.00 WE Financial Crescent Textile 25,500 21.48 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,500 21.48 M. M. M. A. Khanani D.G.Cement 17,500 113.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,500 113.70 Fortune Sec. Engro Corporation 5,400,000 309.26 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,400,000 309.26 M. M. M. A. Khanani Fauji Bin Qasim 1,000 23.60 MRA Sec. 54,000 23.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 55,000 23.94 JS Global Cap. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 259,064,584 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 259,064,584 25.00 BMA Capital K-Electric Limited 6,600,000 4.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,600,000 4.40 BMA Capital National Bank Pak. 812,000 24.08 Trust Securities 250,000 59.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,062,000 32.30 Sherman Sec. Nishat Mills 134,000 106.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 134,000 106.75 D.J.M. Sec. Nishat Power Ltd. 1,200,000 23.40 BMA Capital 812,000 24.08 Adam Sec. 600,000 23.40 MRA Sec. 600,000 23.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,212,000 23.57 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 1,225,000 42.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,225,000 42.10 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. Co. 3,500 106.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 106.00 ASDA Sec. P. S. O. 7,000 219.13 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 219.13 Integrated Equities Pak Elektron 5,000 40.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 40.30 Ghani Osman Sec. Pak Refinery 4,000 20.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 20.10 JS Global Cap. Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 7,000,000 12.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000,000 12.90 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 2,500 91.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 91.50 Intermarket Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 5,000,000 85.50 Growth Sec. 350,000 84.97 MRA Sec. 2,000,000 85.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,350,000 85.47 BMA Capital Unity Foods Limited 42,000,000 31.35 Vector Sec. 9,000 31.28 Growth Sec. 500,000 31.62 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 42,509,000 31.35 =================================================================================== Total Turnover 333,742,584 ===================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020