Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 30 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (December 29, 2020).

===================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===================================================================================
Member                       Company                           Turnover       Rates
Name                                                          of Shares
===================================================================================
Growth Sec.                  Attock Refinery                     65,000      172.95
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            65,000      172.95
Darson Sec.                  Century Paper                        1,000      120.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             1,000      120.00
WE Financial                 Crescent Textile                    25,500       21.48
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            25,500       21.48
M. M. M. A. Khanani          D.G.Cement                          17,500      113.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            17,500      113.70
Fortune Sec.                 Engro Corporation                5,400,000      309.26
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         5,400,000      309.26
M. M. M. A. Khanani          Fauji Bin Qasim                      1,000       23.60
MRA Sec.                                                         54,000       23.95
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            55,000       23.94
JS Global Cap.               Jah. Siddiqui & Co.            259,064,584       25.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       259,064,584       25.00
BMA Capital                  K-Electric Limited               6,600,000        4.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         6,600,000        4.40
BMA Capital                  National Bank Pak.                 812,000       24.08
Trust Securities                                                250,000       59.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,062,000       32.30
Sherman Sec.                 Nishat Mills                       134,000      106.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           134,000      106.75
D.J.M. Sec.                  Nishat Power Ltd.                1,200,000       23.40
BMA Capital                                                     812,000       24.08
Adam Sec.                                                       600,000       23.40
MRA Sec.                                                        600,000       23.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         3,212,000       23.57
Ismail Iqbal Sec.            Nishat (Chunain)                 1,225,000       42.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,225,000       42.10
Ismail Iqbal Sec.            Oil & Gas Dev. Co.                   3,500      106.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             3,500      106.00
ASDA Sec.                    P. S. O.                             7,000      219.13
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             7,000      219.13
Integrated Equities          Pak Elektron                         5,000       40.30
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             5,000       40.30
Ghani Osman Sec.             Pak Refinery                         4,000       20.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             4,000       20.10
JS Global Cap.               Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal          7,000,000       12.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         7,000,000       12.90
Ismail Iqbal Sec.            Pakistan Petroleum                   2,500       91.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             2,500       91.50
Intermarket Sec.             TRG Pakistan Ltd.                5,000,000       85.50
Growth Sec.                                                     350,000       84.97
MRA Sec.                                                      2,000,000       85.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         7,350,000       85.47
BMA Capital                  Unity Foods Limited             42,000,000       31.35
Vector Sec.                                                       9,000       31.28
Growth Sec.                                                     500,000       31.62
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        42,509,000       31.35
===================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                 333,742,584
===================================================================================

