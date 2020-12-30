Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
30 Dec 2020
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (December 29, 2020).
===================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===================================================================================
Growth Sec. Attock Refinery 65,000 172.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 172.95
Darson Sec. Century Paper 1,000 120.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 120.00
WE Financial Crescent Textile 25,500 21.48
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,500 21.48
M. M. M. A. Khanani D.G.Cement 17,500 113.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,500 113.70
Fortune Sec. Engro Corporation 5,400,000 309.26
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,400,000 309.26
M. M. M. A. Khanani Fauji Bin Qasim 1,000 23.60
MRA Sec. 54,000 23.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 55,000 23.94
JS Global Cap. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 259,064,584 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 259,064,584 25.00
BMA Capital K-Electric Limited 6,600,000 4.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,600,000 4.40
BMA Capital National Bank Pak. 812,000 24.08
Trust Securities 250,000 59.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,062,000 32.30
Sherman Sec. Nishat Mills 134,000 106.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 134,000 106.75
D.J.M. Sec. Nishat Power Ltd. 1,200,000 23.40
BMA Capital 812,000 24.08
Adam Sec. 600,000 23.40
MRA Sec. 600,000 23.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,212,000 23.57
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 1,225,000 42.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,225,000 42.10
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. Co. 3,500 106.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 106.00
ASDA Sec. P. S. O. 7,000 219.13
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 219.13
Integrated Equities Pak Elektron 5,000 40.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 40.30
Ghani Osman Sec. Pak Refinery 4,000 20.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 20.10
JS Global Cap. Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 7,000,000 12.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000,000 12.90
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 2,500 91.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 91.50
Intermarket Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 5,000,000 85.50
Growth Sec. 350,000 84.97
MRA Sec. 2,000,000 85.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,350,000 85.47
BMA Capital Unity Foods Limited 42,000,000 31.35
Vector Sec. 9,000 31.28
Growth Sec. 500,000 31.62
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 42,509,000 31.35
===================================================================================
Total Turnover 333,742,584
===================================================================================
