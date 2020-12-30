KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 29, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 904,002,660 612,262,648 33,788,868,818 20,646,798,688 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,505,510,518 (7,884,248,099) (6,378,737,581) Local Individuals 19,717,987,804 (18,465,664,804) 1,252,322,999 Local Corporates 17,760,342,273 (12,633,927,691) 5,126,414,582 ===============================================================================

