KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 29, 2020).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
904,002,660 612,262,648 33,788,868,818 20,646,798,688
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,505,510,518 (7,884,248,099) (6,378,737,581)
Local Individuals 19,717,987,804 (18,465,664,804) 1,252,322,999
Local Corporates 17,760,342,273 (12,633,927,691) 5,126,414,582
===============================================================================
