AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By ▲ 39.84 (0.87%)
BR30 23,191 Increased By ▲ 299.27 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,640 Increased By ▲ 223.18 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,204 Increased By ▲ 106.57 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China ramps up virus controls to head off winter wave

  • Workers in full PPE are spraying boats and airport arrival areas as part of a swift mobilisation to contain potential winter outbreaks.
AFP 28 Dec 2020

BEIJING: Temperature checks, queues for tests and inspections at airports -- Chinese authorities have stepped up health checks to snuff out the threat of a coronavirus resurgence.

China, where the virus first emerged around a year ago, largely contained its outbreak, and its economy has roared back to life.

But Beijing is taking few risks with coronavirus cases skyrocketing in many parts of the world and the threat of a new variant experts believe could be more transmissible.

Strict checks have been imposed across neighbourhoods in the capital Beijing, where suspected virus cases have been detected.

Workers in full PPE are spraying boats and airport arrival areas as part of a swift mobilisation to contain potential winter outbreaks.

Orderly queues snaked outside a testing site in the Shunyi district of Beijing, while officials checked health data stored on QR codes of visitors to Beijing hospitals.

China reported just 21 new cases on Monday, the majority imported.

The official national death toll remains at 4,634 with nearly 87,000 infections reported by authorities.

Beijing Shunyi district coronavirus resurgence. QR codes

China ramps up virus controls to head off winter wave

UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai

Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

FBI visits real estate office where Nashville blast suspect worked -local media

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.39 million, death toll at 1,759,915

Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters