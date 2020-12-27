PM steps up criticism of opposition

CHAKWAL: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that giving an 'NRO' by any government would be the biggest treason.

"I have never seen any opposition targeting army... just for sake of an NRO through blackmailing or pressure tactics. If any government gives an NRO to these thieves, it would a bigger treason than the one committed by an enemy," the prime minister said, addressing a gathering after groundbreaking of four mega development projects worth Rs 15 billion.

The event was attended by Punjab Ministers of Higher Education, Raja Yasir Sarfaraz, Mines and Minerals, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Health, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for information and Technology Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan besides political workers and notables of the city.

The prime minister did the ground-breaking of Rs 1.45 billion project of University of Chakwal, Rs 7.7 billion 500-bedded DHQ Hospital, Rs 480 million Center of Excellence and Rs 3.87 billion Chakwal Northern Bypass. Being constructed over 941 kanals of land in Balkasar area, the university will have three campuses.

The hospital will cover 265 kanals of land and a 'center of excellence' will be built over 42 kanals of land. To be equipped with primary and secondary education, IT labs and sports facilities, the center will provide cost-free quality education for the children of the poor.

The 21.4 kilometer Northern Bypass will connect Balkasar Interchange to Mandra-Chakwal Road, easing traffic congestion in the city. The cost of the 500-bed hospital and Northern Bypass will be borne by the federal government while the Punjab government will fund university and the center or excellence project.

The prime minister, who unveiled the plaques of the four mega projects, also planted a sapling in the premises of the university.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed on the scope and importance of the development projects to be executed under his government's vision of uniform development particularly to uplift the areas which faced neglect in the past. The prime minister lambasted opposition for blaming the army over poll rigging without even approaching the relevant forums.

He said the then army chief Pervez Musharraf used to be criticised for his involvement in politics. He said targeting army chief and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence was tantamount to speaking the language of India which had the most anti-Indian and anti-Muslim government of the subcontinent.

The prime minister said if opposition was given an NRO, the future generation would learn that country had discriminatory laws for the elite and poor. He said the country needed a strong army more than ever but unfortunately, the opposition was targeting them even feeding the fake media sites exposed by the European Union-based DisinfoLab.

He said the Indian fake propaganda is meant to undermine Pakistan and destabilize it besides keeping investors away from the country. He said the international media had widely published corruption stories of opposition leaders who had also penalized each other in corruption cases.

He said even opposition leaders tried to instigate a "coup" within the army if their leadership did not remove the elected government. The prime minister said Musharraf had given them NRO and consequently the country's debt swelled from Rs 6000 billion to Rs 30,000 billion during their 10 years rule.

He said the government was left with minimal resources for spending on public welfare after, paying Rs 4700 billion for debt payment alone. Without naming Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz, the prime minister questioned their qualification to lead their political parties "except being the children of those who ruled and looted country for three decades".

Pinning hopes on the university and school projects, the prime minister said the country would leapfrog if the youth was equipped with skilled education. He said the children of the backward areas stood could excel if they are given opportunities. In this regard he gave the example the Namal University where students are outshining even those studying at Bradford University.

The prime minister said the country would have a wide network of private hospitals once the government provides universal health coverage to whole population of Punjab and KP provinces. He told the gathering that it was his strong desire that upon completion of his five-year term the country would become a self-dependent by overcoming current account and fiscal deficit, provide quality education and health facilities and win worldwide recognition for anti-poverty Ehsaas program.

Moreover, the government was about to launch a project to ensure that not even a single person would be sleeping hungry in any part of the country. Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Sarfaraz said the groundbreaking of development projects was in fact the fulfillment of the commitment, the PTI had made in 2013.

He said the Chakwal university linkages would be established with international institutes. Punjab Mines and Minerala Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, from Pakistan Muslim League-Q, assured the government of his party's support.

He thanked Director General, ISI Lt-General Faiz Hameed who also came Chakwal, for his support for city's development projects. Member National Assembly Sardar Zulfiqar thanked the prime minister for initiating projects worth Rs 15 billion in the area. He urged the Punjab government to swiftly release funds for the projects approved under the Annual Development Program.