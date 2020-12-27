Sugar, flour, cooking oil prices increase further

ISLAMABAD: Wheat flour and sugar prices have witnessed further increase as sugar price in the wholesale market has jumped from Rs3,900 per 50kg bag to Rs4,000 per bag, and wheat flour from Rs955 per 15kg bag to Rs980 per bag.

A survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday revealed that ghee/cooking oil prices also witnessed a further increase as price of B-grade ghee/cooking oil in wholesale market jumped from Rs3,000 per carton to Rs3,100 per carton of 16 packs, which in retail is being sold at Rs210 per 900gram pack against Rs205 per 900gram.

While best quality ghee/cooking oil prices were increased in the past week from Rs1,190 per 5 litre pack to Rs1,240 per 5 litre pack which in retail is available at Rs280 per litre against Rs260 per litre.

Sugar prices which declined to Rs3,750 per 50kg bag, three weeks ago, during second successive week witnessed an increase this week and jumped by Rs100 per bag, and went to Rs4,000 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs90 per kg against Rs87 per kg.

Wheat flour 15kg bag price once again jumped from Rs955 per 15kg bag (ex-mill price) to Rs980 per bag, and in retail is being sold at Rs1,000 per bag against Rs980.

Contrary to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS)'s claim of sugar price of Rs82.9, the minimum retail rate of the commodity in the twin cities is Rs85 per kg, while majority of the shopkeepers are selling it at Rs90 per kg.

Similarly, wheat flour is being sold at Rs1,000 per 15kg bag, while the PBS has claimed Rs972.47 of 20kg wheat flour bag, which is not available, per kg wheat flour is available at Rs66.3 against Rs48.6 per kg.

While the government-sponsored 20kg wheat flour bag price has witnessed no change which is available at Rs860 per 20kg bag but it is not available on majority of the shops as well as on the Utility Stores outlets.

Moreover, according to shopkeepers, the flour millers have made the supply of 20kg wheat flour bag conditional with the purchase of 15kg bag.

It is also observed that a majority of the people are not willing to purchase government-sponsored 20kg wheat flour bag, saying it is of inferior quality and not suitable for consumption.

However, the survey has noted tomato prices are inline with the PBS mentioned rates as per kg tomatoes are being sold at Rs85, which according to the PBS data are available at Rs87 per kg.

Moreover, potato price in retail market is Rs52 per kg, which is Rs5 per kg lower than the PBS price of Rs57 per kg.

Onion price is also inline with the PBS data at Rs53.09 per kg in retail market.

Prices of all the pulses during the week under review remained stable as moong is available at Rs7,100 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs180-200 per kg.

Maash at Rs7,200 per 40kg to Rs,7,500 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs240 per kg, best quality lentil gram at Rs,5,200 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs150 per kg.

Best quality bean lentils at Rs7,500 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs210 per kg, and masoor at Rs4,900 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs140 per kg, and best quality whole gram at Rs5,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs145 per kg against Rs140 per kg.

No changes were witnessed in the prices of packed milk brands such as Olpers, Nestle Milk Pack, and others, during the week under review, which are being sold at Rs40 per 200ml pack.

Egg prices in wholesale market and retail witnessed record increase as it jumped from Rs5,580 per carton to Rs6,000 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs225 per dozen against Rs210 per dozen, while ginger price which last week touched Rs4,300 per 5kg reduced to Rs3,600 per 5kg, the survey further noted. Ginger price in retail market decreased to Rs800 per kg from Rs950 per kg.

Garlic prices went down from Rs1,000 per 5kg in wholesale market to Rs800 per 5kg, while in retail are being sold at Rs200 per kg against Rs220 per kg.

The survey noted chicken price remained stable at Rs8,200 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs220 per kg, while chicken meat is available at Rs360 per kg.

Tomato price remained stable at Rs1,000 per 13kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs85 per kg.

Okra price went down from Rs1,150 per 5kg to Rs1,000 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs220 per kg against Rs240 per kg.

Onion price went up from Rs220 per 5kg to Rs230 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs55 per kg, potato price went up from Rs220 per 5kg to Rs250 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs60 against Rs52 per kg.

While Lipton Yellow Label half kg pack price remained stable at Rs560 per pack.

Rice prices also remained stable as best quality Basmati rice is available at Rs4,050 per 25kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs180-200 per kg, while normal quality basmati rice per 25kg bag is available at Rs3,600, which in retail is being sold at Rs150-160 per kg.

The survey observed a declining trend in the prices of majority of vegetables and fruit.

