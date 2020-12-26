Pakistan
Gold prices increase Rs.600 to Rs113,350 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained.
26 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold on Saturday witnessed increase of Rs.600 and was traded at Rs.113,350 against its sale at Rs. 112,750 the previous day.
Likewise, the price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs. 515 and was sold at Rs.97,180 compared to Rs. .96,665 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 89,081.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1260 and Rs.1080.24 respectively.
The gold price in the in international market increased by $7 to $1880 compared to its sale at $.1873, the association added.
Opposition's criticism of the Army is similar to Indian propaganda to discredit Pakistan: PM Khan
Gold prices increase Rs.600 to Rs113,350 per tola
Pakistan rejects Indian PM’s preposterous claims about situation in IIOJK
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel: claims Maulana Ajmal Qadri
At 18.18%, Mirpur's COVID-19 positivity rate highest in the country: NCOC
Pakistan is fully prepared to deal with all sorts of 'nefarious designs' of enemies: Naval Chief
Presence of Taliban fighters, leaders in Pakistan ‘violate Afghanistan's national sovereignty’: Kabul
Legendary Soviet double agent George Blake dies aged 98
Maulana Fazlur Rehman excuses himself from attending Benazir's death anniversary event
Decision on reopening educational institutions to be taken on Jan 4: Shafqat Mahmood
SAPM explains sale-purchase LNG mechanism
Suggestion to retain CEOs of Discos: Cabinet grills top brass of Power Division
Read more stories
Comments