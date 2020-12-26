AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 105.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Gold prices increase Rs.600 to Rs113,350 per tola

  • The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained.
APP 26 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold on Saturday witnessed increase of Rs.600 and was traded at Rs.113,350 against its sale at Rs. 112,750 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs. 515 and was sold at Rs.97,180 compared to Rs. .96,665 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 89,081.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1260 and Rs.1080.24 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market increased by $7 to $1880 compared to its sale at $.1873, the association added.

