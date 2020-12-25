AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
President reaffirms nation’s pledge to follow Quaid’s ideals to make Pakistan strong, prosperous

  • "We pledge to follow his ideals to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country,” he said in a message on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day," says the President.
  • “We urge the international community to compel and shame India to stop committing human rights violations and grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised under the UN Security Council resolutions,” says Dr Arif Alvi.
BR Web Desk Updated 25 Dec 2020

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has reaffirmed the nation’s pledge to follow his ideals to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.

“As we celebrate the 144th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we pay him a rich tribute for his role in the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent. We pledge to follow his ideals to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country,” he said in a message on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day.

Quaid-e-Azam propounded the two-nation theory, championed the rights of minorities and declared that members of every community will be treated as citizens of Pakistan with equal rights, privileges and obligations and that minorities will be safeguarded and protected, said the President.

“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to building a state that respects the diversity of its people and provides equal opportunities to its citizens irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or colour,” he added.

Commenting on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the President said that on this day, they must also remember the people of IIOJK who have been subjected to the worst form of state-terrorism for over seven decades.

India has unleashed a reign of terror against them and has imposed a complete lockdown since last year, he said, adding, “We urge the international community to compel and shame India to stop committing human rights violations and grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised under the UN Security Council resolutions.”

