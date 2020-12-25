AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel: claims Maulana Ajmal Qadri

  • “I found him [Nawaz] “very passionate” to develop a relationship with the Jewish state,” says former JUI leader.
  • He said the trade affairs mostly related to Pakistani textiles came under discussion during the meeting with Tel viv officials.
BR Web Desk 25 Dec 2020

Former Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Ajmal Qadri, leader has claimed that ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had sent him to Israel to hold talks with Tel viv officials.

“It was a kind of study tour,” Qadri confirmed Samaa TV. The former politician said he had met senior officials of the Israeli foreign ministry and cabinet members during his visit.

However, he didn’t specify the year he visited Israel.

Commenting on purpose of the tour, he said officials in Pakistan wanted to know whether any such relationship with Israel would be in Pakistan’s favour.

“The people of then foreign ministry wanted to know whether Pakistan could develop relations with Israel or not.”

Furthermore, he said the trade affairs mostly related to Pakistani textiles came under discussion during the meeting.

The Cleric said he had told the Israeli officials that Pakistan can’t have any relationship with Israel until Tel Aviv gives Islamabad “assurances” about the fate of Palestine.

Former JUI leader said that after concluding the visit, he met then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif twice.

“I told the prime minister twice that Pakistan’s parliament should be consulted or a national dialogue be held to take a decision in this regard.”

According to Maulana Ajmal Qadri, “I found him [Nawaz] “very passionate” to develop a relationship with the Jewish state.”

“But the political situation made the affairs go to the background,” he added.

Earlier, in an interview, researcher Noor Dahri had claimed that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, during his tenure, had sent two delegations to Israel in a bid to normalise relations with the country.

"Looking at history, Nawaz Sharif sent two delegations to Israel to normalise relations," said Dahri, adding that Benazir Bhutto had sent a delegation to Israel as well she was Pakistan's chief executive.

Israel Nawaz Sharif Maulana Ajmal Qadri

