KP Govt extends Christmas greetings to Christian: Kamran Bangash

  • He expressed these views in a message on the occasion of birth anniversary of the founder of the country, Quaid-e-Azam and Christmas.
APP 25 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash greeted the Christian community on Christmas and said that all minorities are fully protected, safe and enjoying equal rights.

He expressed these views in a message on the occasion of birth anniversary of the founder of the country, Quaid-e-Azam and Christmas.

He said that Khyber Pakthunkhwa government extended heartiest greeting to Christian brethren and share their happiness.

He said that provincial government had paid salaries to all Christian employees ahead of Christmas so that they fully enjoy Christmas celebrations.

Earlier, he disturbed gifts among the Christian community in his constituency PK-77 as part of Christmas celebration.

The event was jointly organized by PTI workers and Helping Hand International.

He said that minority community was playing important role in the development of the country and their services in every field were acknowledged.

He said that full representation was given to minorities in PTI as par manifesto of the party to ensure their equal rights.

He said that legislation of Marriage act and endowment fund for minority Kalash tribe was testament that Khyber Pakthunkhwa government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood khan was taking practical steps for welfare of minorities.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation of Naya Pakistan as par vision of Quaid-e-Azam , Muhammad Ali Jinnah to ensure religious freedom, mutual tolerance and harmony.

He said that by opening Kartarpur corridor, Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled promise of PTI for taking steps for welfare of minority and promoting religious harmony.

