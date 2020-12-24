Sepoy Mukhtar martyred in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

Sepoy Mukhtar embraced martyrdom on Thursday after Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing in Satwal Sector along Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Pakistan Army responded effectively to India's unprovoked firing and caused substantial damage to Indian troops in men and material. During the exchange of fire, 22-year-old valiant soldier Sepoy Mukhtar embraced shahadat, the ISPR said.

On Tuesday, a 50-year-old woman was killed and three civilians including four-year-old minor sustained injuries after Indian troops resorted to indiscriminate firing in Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors of the LoC.

Last week, Indian forces 'specifically targeted' UNMOGIP from across the LoC when they were on their way to Polas village to meet with the victims of Indian ceasefire violations. Later, the UN also confirmed that a vehicle of the UNMOGIP was hit by an unidentified object near the Pakistani side of the LoC.

In 2020, the Indian occupation forces have carried out 3012 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 28 shahadats and serious injuries to 253 innocent civilians.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said these Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC are a threat to regional peace and security. "By raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)," FO said.