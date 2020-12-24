Spot gold may test resistance at $1,888

Markets
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,888 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,904.
The metal managed to stabilize around a support at $1,862, the 38.2% projection level of an upward wave c from $1,862. This wave may have completed around $1,904.
The current rise may end either around $1,888 or $1,904. Support is at $1,862, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,845.
