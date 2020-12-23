AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
Pakistan in contact with leading COVID-19 vaccines manufacturers, including Chinese

  • Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan said that COVID-19 vaccine would be available in Pakistan by March next year.
Ali Ahmed 23 Dec 2020

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has been told that the government is in close contact with leading manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines, including Chinese manufacturers.

It was informed at the NCOC meeting on vaccines that these steps of the government would help in making a final decision on the early availability of vaccines for Pakistan.

It should be noted that the world's top pharmaceutical companies i.e. for Pfizer and BionTec have developed coronavirus vaccines, the shots of which have been given to people in different countries, while the Chinese coronavirus vaccine is also being tested.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan said that the COVID-19 vaccine would be available in Pakistan by March next year.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said the government is in touch with three companies for purchasing the coronavirus vaccine. The Special Assistant said priority would be given in vaccination to health workers and people above sixty-five years age.

Commenting on the second wave of COVID-19, he said it is more dangerous and has affected a large number of people around the world. He urged the general public to adopt the SOPs to protect from the virus and contain the pandemic.

Pakistan has already raised its funds allocated for purchasing the COVID-19 vaccine to $250 million and signed non-disclosure agreements with various multinational companies.

